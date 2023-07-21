4,878 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 23.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,870. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $5.30 on Friday, hitting $273.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,451. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

