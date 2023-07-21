4,000 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $237,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $77,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,380,000 after acquiring an additional 269,370 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.25. 347,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.38. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

