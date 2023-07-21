36,902 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Alight Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 488,048 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 31.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 95.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Pinterest Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

