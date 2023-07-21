3,637 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $276,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Ferguson by 19.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 435,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 70,499 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 25.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Ferguson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

FERG stock opened at $157.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

