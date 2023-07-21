2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Trading Down 0.2%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.12. 580 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF

The 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (LYFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invest in large and mid-cap US companies perceived to meet pro-life social criteria. LYFE was launched on Nov 18, 2020 and is managed by 2ndVote.

