25,808 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDS. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

IBDS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

