25,456 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,456 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Everbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 587.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

About Everbridge

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.