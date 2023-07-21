2,110 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

