1irstGold Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,484.20 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $60.58 or 0.00203198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $2,484.20 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

