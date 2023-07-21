19,016 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Pentair makes up approximately 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pentair by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,977 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 416,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

