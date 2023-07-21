16,289 Shares in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2,425.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IDRV stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $481.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

