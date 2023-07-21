15,254 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.64. 1,398,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.