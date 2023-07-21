1,275 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after buying an additional 862,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.61 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.