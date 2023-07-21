11,020 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Bought by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,644. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

