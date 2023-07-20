Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $141.72. The stock had a trading volume of 356,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,436. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.