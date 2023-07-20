Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.31 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.75.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$22.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.65. The stock has a market cap of C$42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.90 and a twelve month high of C$29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

