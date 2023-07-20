Zacks Research Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2024 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $285.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $289.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

