Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 286,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 221,876 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.64.
Youdao Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.20.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
