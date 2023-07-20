Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 286,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 221,876 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.64.

Youdao Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.20.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Youdao

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NetEase Inc. boosted its stake in Youdao by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 331,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 61,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 103,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,750 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

