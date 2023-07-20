Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 20,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 17,170 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $412,251.70.

On Friday, June 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $220,604.67.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00.

JFrog Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 935,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,138. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.52. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

