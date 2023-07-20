XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $465,180.74

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $45.16 million and approximately $465,180.74 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014126 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,774.19 or 1.00080215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://xyo.network/."

