XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.48

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.48 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.80 ($0.13). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.13), with a volume of 233,039 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on XLMedia from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get XLMedia alerts:

XLMedia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £25.47 million, a P/E ratio of 965.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.