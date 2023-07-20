WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$187.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSP shares. CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$178.99. 28,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The company has a market cap of C$22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$143.66 and a twelve month high of C$182.14.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.01. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.5895264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

