WOW-token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57.39 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $232.37 million and $57.39 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002825 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02324313 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $67.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.