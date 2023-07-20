World Surveillance Group (OTCMKTS:WSGI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

World Surveillance Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WSGI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. World Surveillance Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 30,900 shares trading hands.

World Surveillance Group Stock Performance

About World Surveillance Group

(Get Free Report)

World Surveillance Group Inc designs autonomous lighter-than-air (LTA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Company provides various services through its LTA platforms. It is focused on providing services to both the government and commercial sectors on a global scale. It designs and builds specialized airships capable of carrying various payloads and transmitting wireless communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Surveillance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Surveillance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.