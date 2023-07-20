WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 2,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

