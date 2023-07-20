Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Winmark has increased its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark has a twelve month low of $202.89 and a twelve month high of $373.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.87 and its 200-day moving average is $311.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total transaction of $1,186,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300,205.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,582 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Winmark by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 856.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winmark by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.