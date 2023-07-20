Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.