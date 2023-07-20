Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

HIO opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 750,319 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 921,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

