Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
HIO opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
