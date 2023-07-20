Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

HIO opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 750,319 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 921,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

