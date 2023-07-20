Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 617,742 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 927.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 272,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 246,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

