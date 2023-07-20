Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
