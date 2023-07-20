Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.06

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.06 and traded as low as $62.06. Weis Markets shares last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 87,754 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weis Markets news, COO Kurt A. Schertle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3,435.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 482,279 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,205,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

