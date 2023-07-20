Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. 2,135,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 305.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.