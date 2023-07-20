Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 91,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,200,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 203.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

