Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
