Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $455.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $432.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

