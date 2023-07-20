Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.22 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $90.36 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00010781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,834.35 or 1.00027815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.25344061 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,169,828.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

