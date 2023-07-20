Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.98 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00010925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $92.99 million and $2.98 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,294.61 or 1.00005828 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.25344061 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,169,828.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.