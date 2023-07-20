Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Shares of VC opened at $153.80 on Thursday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.31. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,475. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

