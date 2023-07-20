Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $166.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

