Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.87% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

