Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,296 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

