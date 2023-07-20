Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,993,000. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baidu Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.76.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

