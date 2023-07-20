Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) by 878.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.01% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,854,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGJ opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.