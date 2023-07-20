Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

