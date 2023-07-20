Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Down 30.6% in June

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vinco Ventures

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 560.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 27.4% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vinco Ventures Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BBIG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 1,354,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Vinco Ventures has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

