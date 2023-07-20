Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.62% of Avery Dennison worth $380,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.50. The stock had a trading volume of 116,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

