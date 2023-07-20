Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0047

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $47.94 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

