Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $225.75

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $225.75 and last traded at $225.69, with a volume of 855711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 886.7% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,647,000 after purchasing an additional 226,087 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

