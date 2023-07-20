Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $72.53. 1,029,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,596. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

