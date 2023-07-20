Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWVGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 246,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 746% from the previous session’s volume of 29,201 shares.The stock last traded at $129.44 and had previously closed at $127.84.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82. The company has a market cap of $854.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

