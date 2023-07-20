Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 246,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 746% from the previous session’s volume of 29,201 shares.The stock last traded at $129.44 and had previously closed at $127.84.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82. The company has a market cap of $854.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

