Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.95

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 338583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
