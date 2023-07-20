Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.95

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 338583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,038,000 after buying an additional 5,189,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,989,000 after buying an additional 4,747,613 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,182,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,946,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after buying an additional 941,373 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

